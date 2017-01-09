Featured
Westbound lanes of Highway 401 closed for serious crash
A vehicle and transport truck collide on the 401 near Comber Ont. on Jan. 9, 2017. (Sacha Long/CTV)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 5:10PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 6:17PM EST
Police are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
The westbound lanes of the 401 are closed and traffic is being diverted at the Comber Side Road.
Witnesses on scene tell CTV News a vehicle collided with a tractor trailer.
OPP expect the westbound 401 in that area to be closed for several hours for the investigation.
