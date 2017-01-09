

The westbound lanes of the 401 near Comber Side Road were closed for several hours overnight following a serious collision. The highway has since reopened following an investigation.

The westbound lanes of the 401 were being diverted at the Comber Side Road after a three vehicle collision occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m, west of Essex County Road 77.

A tractor trailer unit, a pickup truck and a small passenger vehicle, all travelling westbound, were involved in the crash.

Police say the female driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The male drivers of the tractor trailer and the pickup were treated for minor injuries.

The Lakeshore Fire Department and Essex Windsor EMS also responded to the scene.