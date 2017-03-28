Featured
Westbound 401 reopens in Lakeshore
Provincial police closed the westbound lanes of the 401 at Puce Road in Lakeshore after a tractor trailer rolled overnight. (Arms Bumanlag / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 5:37AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 28, 2017 6:45AM EDT
The westbound lanes of the 401 at Puce Road in Lakeshore have reopened following an overnight closure.
Provincial police closed the lanes after a tractor trailer rolled overnight.
The collision was first reported around midnight after OPP tweeted that emergency crews were being dispatched to the area following reports of a rollover.
At this time little information has been released regarding injuries or the cause of the crash.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Westbound 401 reopens in Lakeshore
- Think tank urges Liberals to sell money-making assets to private sector
- Health Canada issues warning about potent steroid in PureCare skin product
- Ontario looking at extending direct funding for autism therapy: minister
- Multi-million dollar development going up near Devonshire Mall