Dozens of homes along Indian Road will soon be coming down.

The demolition of the structures is linked to the Ambassador Bridge's new span -- which recently received federal approval.

The permit issued by Transport Canada says the bridge shall tear down about 40 certain properties.

The Bridge Company must still get demolition permits from the city -- as well as locates from local utility companies.

But according to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, this process won't take long.

Dilkens says the federal order nullifies the city's interim control bylaw, which prevented demolition of the homes for a number of years.