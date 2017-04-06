Featured
WEsearch tool aims to help job-seekers and employers
generic jobs
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 4:00PM EDT
There is now a new online tool to help make searching for a job easier.
Workforce WindsorEssex, through the local employment planning council, launched the WE-search tool today for the public.
If you are a job seeker it'll help you find employment services in the region. If you are a business it's going to help you find funding.
It’s offered in English and in French and officials with Workforce WindsorEssex says it can be a time saver on research.
Users are guided through questions about what they're looking for.
The menu helps save time and gives users information about organizations or programs that match their needs.
Nil Parent from Boreal College says the tool's easy layout and dual language capability makes it a faster and more precise tool for finding job information.
