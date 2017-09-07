

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment for Sept. 7 – Sept. 10.

Il Divo

The international singers of Il Divo are returning to The Colosseum stage on Saturday. The award-winning quartet is known for bringing classical music to the masses. Il Divo reached worldwide fame in 2004 with the release of their debut album, which topped charts in 12 countries. The group says their newest album, “Amor & Pasion” brings a unique style to traditional Latin music. There are still a few tickets left for the show.

Penn & Teller

Comedy and magic – that’s what Penn & Teller are promising for their show at Caesara Windsor on Friday night. The duo has been performing for over 40 years. Their 15-year-run at The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino has made them the longest running headline act in aLas Vegas history. The entertainers have also been featured in numerous stage and television shows. Seats are still available.

Miss Universe Canada Western Ontario Pageant

Thirteen local women will be vying for chance to compete at the Miss Universe Canada pageant. Five contestants will be selected by judges at the Miss Universe Canada Western Ontario pageant on Saturday night at the Capitol theatre. Tickets are available online or at the box office. The national pageant runs in Toronto in October.

Windsor Essex Harvest Festival

Canadian-American rock band Big Wreck is coming to Amherstburg. The band is headlining the Windsor Essex Harvest Festival on Friday night. The festival celebrates local food and drink all weekend. It takes place on the historic waterfront grounds of Fort Malden.

Drawer Boy

Ghost Light Players is proud to present their first in a season of all Canadian productions with Michael Healey’s “The Drawer Boy.” Hailed as one of the top ten plays of 2001 by TIME Magazine and winner of nearly every Canadian theatre award possible, “The Drawer Boy” is a humorous and heartwarming play about the simple pleasures of friendship, storytelling, and remembrance. It runs Thursday until Saturday . Also playing Sept. 14 – 16, 21 – 23 & 28 – 30. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $26.



Mash Bash

The Essex & Kent Scottish Association, together with Delta Company, are hosting the 3RD annual MASH BASH this Saturday night at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 594 on Howard Avenue. Enjoy the sounds of the Essex & Kent Scottish Pipes and Drums, and tap your toes to the music of Murphy's Boys, at their final performance! "MASH" that with a great broasted chicken dinner, spaghetti, salad, rolls, and coffee and tea and what a great deal for only $20.00. All funds go to support our troops. Tickets are limited and are available in advance only.