

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment from May 18 – May 22.

Trevor Noah

The host of satirical news program “The Daily Show” is bringing his stand-up routine to Windsor. Trevor Noah is known for pushing boundaries and sounding off on a number of topics, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

Noah is bringing his jokes to Caesars Windsor this Friday. The South African has been busy over the past year, aside from his Comedy Central show, he also put out a comedy special on Netflix and released his first book “Born a Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood”, which became a New York Times best sellar.

There are still a few tickets left for Friday’s show.

Mary Newland & The Blue Bayou Band

Fans of 70's music and Linda Ronstadt are in for a treat in Leamington. The Bank Theatre is presenting an evening with Mary Newland and The Blue Bayou Band. Newland and her musical director Richard Baker has assembled a band of musicians who all feel the same way about songs as performed by Linda Ronstadt. They are eager to share it with anyone who wants to revisit the era. There are two shows –Friday and Saturday night.

Tickets are $20 per person, per night, and are available in advance by calling 519-326-8805. Tickets may also be purchased at Leamington ticket outlets Counter Effects, 2 Iroquois Road, and Wharram's Jewellers, 21 Talbot Street West. Online tickets are available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2926951

Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres

Windsor’s finest food and beverage establishments take centre stage at the Battle of the Hors D’oeuvres. Organizers say it’s the ultimate lounge party for food, drinks and networking. The event is in support of youth mentoring programs in Windsor and Essex County.

City of Windsor’s 125th Birthday

It’s time to celebrate Windsor’s 125th birthday. The city has several festivities planned this weekend, including the annual Mayor’s Walk along the waterfront; the Great Canadian Flag Raising at Dieppe; Free Admission at the Chimczuk Museum and Art Gallery of Windsor; entertainment, treats, activities and more in the Vision Corridor beside the museum; a downtown street party; and Memorial Cup game viewings.

Memorial Cup Tour

The Memorial Cup will be going on tour around Essex County with plenty of opportunities for residents to snap a photo with the Cup. It will be appearing at a variety of community events throughout the region. A complete list of 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup events can be found here: mastercardmemorialcup.ca

Windsor Athletic Fest

The Downtown Windsor Pole Vault Experience is back with the 3rd annual Night Flight in downtown Windsor, part of Windsor Athletics Fest. Enjoy watching this exciting pole vaulting competition right in downtown Windsor on Ouellette Avenue between Park Street and University Avenue. This event is part of the University of Windsor Athletics Club’s Windsor Athletics Fest. 5:30 pm – 10 pm, Free.

