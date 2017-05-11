

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment from May 11 – May 14.

Dance to the Movies

After several seasons of Dancing With The Stars, pro dancer Tony Dovolani is now showcasing his talents on the road.

Dovolani is part of "Dance to the Movies", that will be at Caesars Windsor on Friday. During a Skype interview with CTV News, he says being on tour is quite different than TV.

"When you're on TV the only audience you meet is whatever is in the studio, you don't get to meet too many outsiders. In this particular case, it's up close and personal,” says Dovolani. “You get to talk to the audience. We have a portion of the show where the audience can ask questions."

The all ages show includes a portion where Dovolani teaches a class, and brings kids on stage.

"It's a dream come true for the kids, especially dreamers that want to dance for the rest of their life, so what I do is get them on stage already so they can get over the stage fright and I teach them a little dance and they can get to performing," he says.

The show recreates some of the most iconic characters and memorable musical moments from movies like West Side Story, Chicago, Moulin Rouge and Dirty Dancing, but with a twist.

"There's parts that are just like the movie, but we are definitely adding our own flavour to it. we try to do a Dirty Dancing 2.0, which is going to be a little bit different."

For Dovolani, it's also a chance to give back to his Canadian fans.

"Canadians in general have been such great supporters of mine throughtout all of the different Dancing With The Stars seasons and I'm so pleased that I can come up there and put on a show and get to meet a lot of them," says Dovolani.

The event also features stars from So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol and actress Lesley Ann Warren. Showtime is 8 p. m.

WSO & Consulate of Mexico:

Windsor Symphony Orchestra and the Consulate of Mexico jointly present a visiting youth string quartet concert from the Celaya Conservatory of Music. Capitol Theatre, Thursday May 11.

Windsor Symphony Chorus: Spring Concert

Dr. Kotowich has assembled a program that draws from the classical, spiritual, religious and pop traditions. Every piece has one thing in common, gorgeous harmonies! Capitol Theatre, Friday May 12.

WSYO Spring Concert

Meet the next generation of musicians. Each season, sixty dynamic and talented young musicians energetically tackle masterworks of orchestral music under the baton of Peter Wiebe. Also featuring from Mexico, the String Quartet of the Conservatory of Music and Arts of Celaya. Capitol Theatre, Sunday May 14.

Hansel & Gretel

This classic fairly tale 4th Wall Music’s “Hansel & Gretel” comes to life featuring Abridged Opera & Kordazone Thespians. Inspired by the classic fairy tale, Engelbert Humperdinck’s take on Hansel and Gretel leaves out the breadcrumbs but adds a Sandman and a chorus of gingerbread cookie children to liven things up. Saturday May 13, Bank Theatre, Leamington.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Windsor Light Music Theatre is presenting a hit Broadway musical that has impressed audiences for decades. Jesus Christ Superstar opens tomorrow at The Chrysler Theatre. The 1970s rock opera will feature music by Andrew Loyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice and it will be directed by Windsor Light’s John Luther. The story recounts the last days of Jesus Christ from the perspective of his betrayer. Tickets are available online or at the Chrysler Theatre box office.

Li’l Abner at WCCA

Walkerville Centre for the Creative Arts and Walkerville Collegiate are thrilled to present the hilarious hillbilly musical comedy, Li’l Abner.