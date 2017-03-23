

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment from March 23 to March 26.

Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick will return to Caesars Windsor on Friday night. The band is known for sound blends of pop, punk, and metal. They formed in 1973 and earned a hall of fame induction in April 2016. Their catalogue of hits include “I Want You To Want Me,” “Surrender,” and “The Flame.” There are still a few tickets left for the show.

Steel Town Degenerates

Looking to laugh? The Comedy Quarry at Rockhead Pub is welcoming the Steel Town Degenerates for three shows on Friday and Saturday night. The touring stand-up comedy team from Hamilton consists of Patrick Coppolino, Manolis Zontanos and Mayce Galoni. Tickets are $15.

A Night in Vienna

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra wants you to get swept away by the glamour and excitement of Vienna. The WSO salutes the city with an evening of stunning music and dance. The shows include Windsor singer Amelia Daigle and ballroom dancers. Performances are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Capitol Theatre. Fri & Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm, $31 and up/Adult, $27 and up/Senior, $15 and up/Student, $14/Child 519.973.1238.



Concert for Kids

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is also holding a Concert For Kids at The Capitol Theatre on Saturday morning. Organizers say the 45-Minute shows are ideal for elementary-age children.

Autumn Kings

The Autumn Kings are back in Windsor for a hometown concert. The band has just returned from a four-month Western Canada tour. The all-ages show is at Rockstar Music Venue & Nightclub on Saturday night. 8 pm, $10 519.945.5151, eventbrite.ca.

Presley and Cash Highway Road Show

Paying Cash The Johnny Cash Show and James Gibb and the Silvertones are performing at The Old Walkerville Theatre on Saturday night.