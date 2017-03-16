

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment from March 16 to March 19.

Irish Rovers

The international ambassadors of Irish music are promising two rowdy St. Patrick’s Day performances in Windsor. The Irish Rovers have charmed and entertained people around the world for more than 50 years. The group's co-founder, George Millar, says the days of long tours are done, but the band still puts on a rollicking good show and they happen to be in Windsor to mark the Irish holiday. Millar says they're planning a special party at Caesars Windsor.

"Windsor is always a great rowdy audience, well of course they'll be a wee bit more rowdy, but we'll have a great time," says Millar.

The band is putting on two shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. If you want a preview of what's in store, the band has also just released a live DVD.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Plenty of other St. Paddy’s day celebrations taking place across Windsor-Essex. Pretty much every pub in the area is preparing for the Irish holiday on Friday, many include live music and entertainment. Here's the St. Patrick’s Day Guide by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

Kobzari: A Celebration of Shevchenko

Two iconic Ukrainian performing companies are taking the stage together for the first time on Sunday. The Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus of North America and Canada's Ukrainian Shumka Dancers will be at the Chrysler Theatre for an evening of song, music, dance and bandura. The performance will celebrate the legacy of Ukraine's national poet Taras Shevchenko. Tickets are available online or at the Chrysler Theatre box office.

Sliced 2017 – Windsor-Essex Community Cook-Off

Three teams will battle it out before a live audience and a panel of local celebrity judges in Sliced 2017 – Windsor-Essex Community Cook-Off. The idea is to turn simple, local, healthy ingredients into delicious meals. Sliced is brought to you by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. The event is hosted by AM800’s Patty Handysides. It takes place at Devonshire Mall from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.