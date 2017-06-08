

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment from June 8 – 11.

Ottawa Street Full Moon Festival

Finger Eleven is coming to town for the inaugural Ottawa Street Full Moon Festival. The Canadian band has released seven albums, with hits like “One Thing” and “Paralyzer”. They will take the stage on Saturday night. The festival is stacked with live entertainment, as a total of fourteen bands are set to perform, including Jody Raffoul and Destroyer. It will also include food trucks, open street volleyball courts, an open air market and the opportunity to win $,1000 in Ottawa Street Dollars. Tickets are available at several Ottawa Street businesses.

Tickets for the Ottawa Street Full Moon Festival 2017 are now available at The Bourbon tap & grill, SKZ Flowers on Ottawa Street and Ettore Salon & Aesthetics. $10 per day or $15 for a weekend pass Save $15 by getting advance tickets.

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

The Philosopher Kings are on the road again after a 10-year hiatus. The Canadian band is bringing brand new music and their hits to the LaSalle Strawberry Festival. You can catch them live at on Saturday night at 9:30 pm. Admission is $5 a person. The festival at Gil Maure Park is one of Ontario's Top 100 Festivals named by Festivals & Events Ontario. Parade, youth talent show, fresh strawberries, fireworks, carnival, vendors, entertainment, food, baby photo contest, strawberry eating contest.

WSO Celebrates 70 Years

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra celebrates its history during a gala evening at The Capitol Theatre with The Beat Goes On on Friday.The evening includes performances by Shahida Nurullah, Huladog, Green Eyed Soul, Ray Manzerolle, Tino Popovic, and a trio of WSO musicians. And, for the first time in the WSO’s history, three Music Directors will be together as Susan Haig and Dwight Bennett return to join Maestro Robert Franz for the celebration. Several former Executive Director and Board Members also return to take part in the festivities.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

A LaSalle actress is showcasing her talents in a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Danielle Wade talks about her role.

“My job in the show is to basically be the audience’s friend and have them work with me. I’m telling the whole story so I’m kind of on the outside of the whole situation,” says Wade.

It plays at the Huron County Playhouse in Grand Bend until June 24.