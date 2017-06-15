

A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment from June 15 – June 18.

Carrousel of the Nations

Ethno-cultural groups are getting ready to open their doors in celebration of their heritage for Carrousel of the Nations over the next two weekends. Organizer Larry Vrionis says the Greek Village is stocking up on supplies for the event, with 6,000 souvlaki, 250 kilos of cheese and planty of beer.He says another highlight is the live entertainment – Greek music and dancing. In total, 16 villages are showcasing their tastes, sounds and traditions.

Summer Fest

It’s dubbed official kick off to summer. Windsor Summer Fest helps the riverfront come alive with thrills and adventure. The free event features a fireworks party, midway, tug boat race, Canadian Tire kidz zone, and multi-cultural dance groups. It runs Friday until July 2nd.

We Will Rock Blue: Always ABBA

Take a trip back to the 1970’s for the We Will Rock Blue: Always ABBA concert at the Chrysler Theatre on Saturday night. The seven piece tribute band “Always ABBA” celebrates all the iconic songs that made the band famous. It’s also a chance to help raise awareness for autism and Roots 2 Wings programs.

8 pm, $22 – $30

Chrysler Theatre – 201 Riverside Dr. W., Windsor

WSO FREE Summer Concerts Begin

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is packing up their equipment and taking it outdoors. The annual summer series begins with two performances this weekend. WSO’s Woodwind Quintet will perform in Amherstburg at the King’s Navy Yard Park on Saturday. They travel to Leamington on Sunday, for a show in the Rick Atkin Park.

Taste of Tecumseh

One of the region’s favourite party bands, Bigg Wiggle, is headlining both nights at the Taste of Tecumseh Festival. The Third Annual event features a variety of food and wine in Lakewood Waterfront Park. This is a rain or shine event. 5 pm – 1 am, $12/Advance, $15/At Door (Must be 19 years or older)

