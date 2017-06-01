

A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment June 1 – June 4.

ZZ Top

ZZ Top is bringing decades of hits to the Caesars Windsor stage. The band, unchanged since 1969, are expected to perform their repertoire of songs such as “Legs”, “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sharp Dressed Man.” Following numerous gold and platinum records, ZZ Top was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. The rockers are performing at The Colosseum on Friday night. There are still a few seats available.

Sean McCann

Former Great Big Sea member Sean McCann is coming to The Bank Theatre in Leamington. In 2014, McCann released his first post-Great Big Sea album- “Help Your Self.” He said the songs helped him deal with his issues of addiction and abuse and showed him how to find strength in pain. Tickets are $30 and available online.

7:30 pm, $30

519.326.8805, www.banktheatre.com

The Bank Theatre – 10 Erie St. S.,Leamington

Art in the Park

Named one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario, “Art in the Park” showcases more than 250 artists and artisans, who sell their original art and creative handiwork. The also includes a family entertainment hub with live music throughout the park and a kid zone area dedicated to children. The Spirit Tent, open throughout the weekend, features live bands and a variety of food options. Advance tickets are available online for $4, or $5 at the gate.

Free shuttle bus from Hiram Walker Parking Lot on Riverside Dr. and from the Windsor Regional Hospital lot at 1591 Kildare Rd.

Sat 10 am – 7 pm, Sun 10 am – 4 pm

519.253.6382, www.artintheparkwindsor.comWillistead Park – 1899 Niagara St., Windsor

Montgomery Gentry

It’s also Detroit Grand Prix weekend. Country duo Montgomery Gentry are set to perorm on Belle Isle on Saturday night.