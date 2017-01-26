

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment events from Jan. 26 - Jan.29.

Jazz flutist Alexander Zonjic

Jazz flutist Alexander Zonjic is getting ready for an entertaining evening of music with his award-winning band and special guest Serieux. Zonjic Meets Motown takes place at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday night. Zonjic says he has fun with the Motown tunes.The show is a fundraiser for The University of Windsor and the Windsor Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Robert Franz.

U of W music students and members of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra will also join Zonjic on stage.

Zonjic is known for his cool jazz grooves and exciting shows, performing about 100 concerts a year.

He plays a variety of jazz, pop, R & B and Motown music.

Dancing with the Stars

America’s favourite dance show is making a stop on this side of the border. Dancing with the Stars: Live is at Caesars Windsor for two all-ages shows on Friday at 3 and 8pm. The event gives fans the chance to see the best dancers in the business perform to a range of music. Season 23 Mirrorball champion and Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy are expected to be performing. There are still tickets available for both shows.

Into The Woods

Be careful what you wish for – is the theme for this local production. Into The Woods by Cardinal and Korda opens tonight at the Kordazone Theatre. It runs for three weekends in Windsor and one weekend in Leamington. Stephen Sondheim's classic features favourite fairy tale characters journeying into the woods to have their wishes fulfilled. Tickets are $20. Call Joe at cardinal music productions, 519-944-5800.

Psychic Expo

Windsor's largest international psychic expo runs this weekend at the Caboto Club. International psychic readers will be doing private psychic readings. It also includes books, crystals, free lectures, demonstrations, and prizes.

Chinese New Year

The Lunar New Year begins on January 28 and the Essex County Chinese Canadian Association will be organizing community events to celebrate the most festive occasion on the Chinese calendar.

This year’s ECCCA CNY activities will include the following:

Chinese New Year Celebration (Year of the Rooster) at Devonshire Mall on Sunday

Location: Centre Court in front of The Bay

Time: 12:00 – 4:00 PM

The festivities open with a traditional Dragon Dance followed by demonstrations of Chinese Canadian arts and culture - highlighting dance, music, the Chinese Zodiac, and calligraphy. Also featured: New Year greetings with the God of Fortune who will be handing Lai Si (lucky envelopes) for children, Instrumental performances, Chinese and Folk Dances, Kung Fu and Tai Chi performances, and a Children's Arts & Crafts Corner.