

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment for Jan. 19 – Jan. 22.

Stayin’ Alive Dinner Show

Stayin’ Alive is one of the largest and most definitive productions of its kind, a quintessential tribute to the Bee Gees. The production features a huge backdrop with projections including mesmerizing video and photos. The group is performing at The Chrysler Theatre on Saturday. Dinner and the show costs $55 and tickets are available online or at the box office.

Simply Queen – Live Tribute Band

Another tribute band performing in Windsor this weekend is Simply Queen. They’ll be at the Caboto Club on Friday night. The band is fronted by Freddie Mercury impersonator Rick Rock. The show is in support of the Canadian Diabetes Association. The concert is expected to raise at least $4,000 to support the Windsor Essex Branch of the Canadian Diabetes Association. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. For tickets call 519.253.1797.



Mini Pop Kids Live

The Minipops of the 1980’s have grown up and have kids of their own, but now a new wave of talented children are hitting the stage. The Mini Pop Kids are performing at The Chrysler Theatre on Sunday afternoon. Organizers say the brand is about encouraging and empowering kids to be confident and shoot for their dreams. It features clean versions of current radio pop songs that the entire family can enjoy.

The Princess Ball

The Ball will host many princesses and princes from our favourite stories, and include a royal entrance, lunch, dancing to a DJ, meet and greets, autographs, singing and dancing entertainment, face/hair/nail/massage/tattoo centres, craft centres, colouring stations, balloons, raffles, silent auction, photography sessions, and so much more! The event is 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Ciocaro Club. Tickets are $60. 519.252.2850.