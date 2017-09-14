

A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment for Sept. 14 – Sept. 17.

Alabama

Some may know Alabama for their 1985 hit “40-Hour Week”, which gave a shout out to Detroit autoworkers. Three cousins, including lead singer Randy Owen, bass guitar Teddy Gentry and guitarist Jeff Cook formed in Fort Payne Alabama in 1969. They rose to international superstardom in the 1980’s with a string of 21 consecutive Number 1 singles, resonating with both blue and white collar workers. Alabama has sold over 73 million albums over almost five decades. This past April, Cook disclosed that he has Parkinson's and won’t be touring regularly with the band. No word if he will be at the Caesars Windsor show. There are only a few single seats available.

Riverside Bluesfest

A singer dubbed the “Queen of Detroit Blues” is going to be performing on this side of the border on Saturday night. Thornetta Davis will be belting out tunes at the Riverside Bluesfest. Christine Campbell and the Blues Side Band will also take the stage at the Riverside Sportsmen’s Club. Proceeds from the event will go to the U-H-C food bank. Tickets available at the Riverside Sportsmen’s Club, Long & McQuade Music Store. 4 pm, $15 + Food Donation/Advance, $20/Door

Drawer Boy

Ghost Light Players opened it’s third season with Modern Canadian Classic. Drawer Boy debuted last week and runs every weekend until the end of September. The theatre company says it’s a humorous and heartwarming play about the simple pleasures of friendship, storytelling, and remembrance. Tickets can by purchasedonline at glpwindsor.com, or at the door.

Open Streets Windsor: Ontario 150 Edition

Sept. 17, 2017. Open Streets Windsor. Largest free recreational activity in Windsor. Designated streets will be closed to car traffic and open to people of all ages to enjoy. The Open Streets route covers an approximately 8-kilometre span from Sandwich in the west to Ford City in the east. Free admission, 10 am – 5 pm

