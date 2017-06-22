

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment for June 22 – June 25.

Journey

Dubbed one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, Journey is returning to the Caesars Windsor with their catalogue of hits. The band was inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame this April and briefly reunited with original singer Steve Perry, who didn’t sing. Tonight’s show will be led by current frontman Arnel Pineda, who has been with the band about 10 years. No doubt he’ll belt out “Don’t Stop Believin” - the top-selling digital catalog track in history. The sold out show starts at 8 p.m.

Lionel Richie

Also at Caesars this weekend, some dancing on the ceiling. Five-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie on his North American All the Hits All Night Long Tour to Windsor on Saturday night. His repertoire includes fan favourites: “Endless Love,” “Truly,” “All Night Long,” and of course “Dancing on the Ceiling.”He’s also expected to perform his many hits with Motown legends The Commodores including “Three Times a Lady” and “Brick House”. There are still a few tickets available.

Kenny vs Spenny Live

Kenny and Spenny are back in Windsor for Round 2. The duo came to Higher Limits for its grand opening and now they’ve returned for more humiliation. Organizers say the show is unique, audience driven, and the humilations are brutal beyond belief. Tickets for Saturday’s event are available online or at the door.

Bob Seger Tribute Concert

North America’s premiere Bob Seger Tribute Band will take the stage on Saturday with 9 musicians to capture the exact, unique, classic sound of Bob Seger. Travelling from Toronto, Against The Wind Tribute Concert will have the audience wanting more. Proceeds from this concert are in support of the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.

Carrousel of the Nations

Ethno-cultural groups are opening their doors in celebration of their heritage for Carrousel of the Nations this weekends. In total, 16 villages are showcasing their tastes, sounds and traditions around the city.

Summer Fest

It’s dubbed official kick off to summer. Windsor Summer Fest helps the riverfront come alive with thrills and adventure. The free event features a fireworks party, midway, tug boat race, Canadian Tire kidz zone, and multi-cultural dance groups. It runs until July 2.