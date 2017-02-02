

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment for Feb. 2 – Feb. 5.

Better Living

Ghost Light Players presents “Better Living” at The Bank Theatre & Meeting Place. George F. Walker's Canadian classic is directed by Jacqueline Tinus. Michele Legare, who plays Nora, says her character couldn't be happier her three daughters are under one roof again, but then something unexpected happens and the characters are forced to deal with their past.

Actor Ed Hooft’s character is Jack, Nora’s brother. He says even though the play was written in 1986, audiences can still relate to it today.

Show run Feb. 2, 3 and 4 and Feb. 9, 10 and 11. Tickets are $20. Shows start at 7:30 with doors open at 7:00pm. The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place is accessible and ample parking is available. Tickets can be purchased online at glpwindsor.com, or find Ghost Light Players and The Bank Theatre on Facebook for more information.

Blue Stockings

It’s a fight against the stigma of being a “bluestocking” - an “unnatural”, educated woman. University Players presents Blue Stockings, an eye-opening story of four brave young women fighting for the right to graduate from Cambridge University’s Girton College in 1896. They face distractions of love and other challenges along the way. Performances start tomorrow and wrap up next Sunday.

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding

Toast the happy couple, with a gourmet dinner and then dance the night away! At Tony n' Tina's Wedding, you're more than a member of the audience, you're a friend of the family! Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, 2017. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m. Dinner and show price is $60. Purchase tickets at the Chrysler Theatre box office or phone (519)252-6579

Gary Allan

A multi-platinum country singer will be hitting the Caesars Windsor stage on Saturday night. Gary Allan is known for his storytelling songs written from his own life experiences. His number-one hits include “Man To Man”, “Tough Little Boys” and “Nothing On But The Radio”. Tickets start at $25.

Jarrett McCourt and the Windsor Symphony Orchestra

Jarrett McCourt returns home to perform with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra. He is the Principal Tubist with the New World Symphony in Miami Beach. The Ox on the Roof concert will be at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday. McCourt will perform the Concerto for Tuba and Strings by Arild Plau with WSO Music Director Robert Franz conducting.