

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment events from Feb. 9 - Feb. 12.

Bob Eubanks Not So Newlywed Game Show

He’s known as the original host for the American TV game show that debuted in the 60’s – The Newlywed Game. Bob Eubanks is in Windsor this Saturday for the “Not So Newlywed Game Show” at the Chrysler Theatre. Eight lucky married couples are chosen at random from the audience to play the game. Someone then has the chance to win $100,000.

WSO Toldo Pops: Silent Film Greats

Silver Screen legends like you’ve never heard them before. The comedic genius of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin come to life once more at the Capitol Theatre with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra. The Capitol Theatre, which opened in 1920, will be screening of four films from that era. Composer Ben Model’s new scores for these classic films bring these films to life with the power of a full symphony orchestra. Three performances with WSO Associate Conductor Peter Wiebe take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets Friday $29 - $55 adult advance; Saturday/Sunday $44 - $67 adult advance; student and senior discounts available. Purchase by phone at 519-973-1238, online at windsorsymphony.com, or in person at the WSO Box Office, WSO Box Office – 121 University Ave. West, Windsor.

AMIRA: Queen of Sevdalinka

AMIRA: Queen of Sevdalinka will also be at the Capitol Theatre this weekend. Amira Medunjanin is known for embodying the heart and soul of traditional Balkan folk music. She sings the style of sevdah, which expresses the state of a mournful, melancholy heart and a hymn to a love. She’ll take the stage on Sunday night at 8 p.m.Tickets are $45. 519.973.1238, www.capitoltheatrewindsor.ca.



Blue Stockings

It’s a fight against the stigma of being a “bluestocking” - an “unnatural”, educated woman. University Players presents Blue Stockings, an eye-opening story of four brave young women fighting for the right to graduate from Cambridge University’s Girton College in 1896. They face distractions of love and other challenges along the way. Performances run today through Sunday.

Better Living

Ghost Light Players presents “Better Living” at The Bank Theatre & Meeting Place. George F. Walker's Canadian classic is directed by Jacqueline Tinus. Michele Legare, who plays Nora, says her character couldn't be happier her three daughters are under one roof again, but then something unexpected happens and the characters are forced to deal with their past.

Actor Ed Hooft’s character is Jack, Nora’s brother. He says even though the play was written in 1986, audiences can still relate to it today.

Show run Feb. 9, 10 and 11. Tickets are $20. Shows start at 7:30 with doors open at 7:00pm. The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place is accessible and ample parking is available. Tickets can be purchased online at glpwindsor.com, or find Ghost Light Players and The Bank Theatre on Facebook for more information.