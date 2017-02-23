

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment from Feb. 23 - Feb. 26.

Chris Young

Platinum-selling country artist Chris Young is coming to The Colosseum on Friday night. Young got his start at 20 years old when he won the Nashville Star competition 11 years ago. He now has five albums to his credit and seven #1 singles. The dynamic live performer in known for hits,“Gettin’ You Home,” “Think of You” and “I’m Comin’ Over.” There are only single seats remaining for the show.

Bigg Wiggle

Bigg Wiggle is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a night of fun, music and memorabilia. The event will offer door prizes, a cash bar, a "Mystery Bag" fundraiser, and showcase the Windsor Spitfires and the Windsor Spitfires Foundation. Proceeds will benefit the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup Local Legacy Projects.It takes place at the Canadian Historic Aircraft Association Hangar, 104-2600 Airport Road. Doors open at 7:30pm with the band playing through the night.Tickets are $25.00 each and are available online at snapd Windsor, by clicking www.snapdwindsor.com/biggwiggle, The Crease Pro Shop at the WFCU Centre, or at the MasterCard Memorial Cup CAT Table during home games in February. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Narnia: The Early Chronicles

Narnia: The Early Chronicles is a fresh adaptation written by Julian David and Kristina Garswood specifically for Riverfront Theatre Company. The story, directed by Caleb Hooper, is a blend of The Lion, the Witch, the Wardrobe and the Magician’s Nephew. It’s about the characters going through the wardrobe into Narnia, and the origins of the Wicked Witch. The actors range in age from 11 to 18 years old. It runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Olde Walkerville Theatre.

The Olde Walkerville Theatre, 1564 Wyandotte St. E., Windsor

February 24 and 25, 7 p.m.

February 26, 2 p.m.

​Tickets: $15 adults, $10 students under 18.Purchase - by email, Riverfronttheatrecompany@gmail.com (email transfer), by phone 519-8780, or (CASH ONLY) at the door day of show.

Suitable: Families of all ages.



4th Wall Music: Artist Unmasked, Mozart

Mozart will be the focus of a concert at the Capitol Theatre. The 4th Wall Music: Artist Unmasked show will present works for string quartet, harp, and voice as well as Windsor’s beatbox Champion of Canada, Joseph BBK Bouary. 4 pm – 6 pm, $20/Adults, $5/Under 12

519.973.1238, www.capitoltheatrewindsor.ca

Rock for Dimes

Rock for Dimes has become March of Dimes Canada's flagship national fundraiser, held in communities coast to coast to benefit children and adults with physical disabilities. A corporate battle of the bands, amateur musicians compete in this friendly fundraiser for the title of their city's best corporate band and showcase their talents in front of a roster of Canadian music industry professionals. To date, Rock for Dimes Windsor has raised $23,200 and this year their goal is to raise another $10,000 to go towards MODC's Assistive Devices Program, helping adults with physical disabilities purchase or repair a variety of mobile or assistive devices to increase their mobility and independence. The event is Friday at Average Joe's Sports Bar. Tickets are $15