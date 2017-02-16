

A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment Feb. 16 - Feb. 19.

Ron White

Ron White is returning to Caesars Windsor stage. His first big break as a comedian came when touring with comedy heavyweights Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy, selling out audiences in over 90 cities on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. Before that, White picked up the nickname “Tater Salad” in the Navy because of his love for eating potato salad. He’s performing at The Colosseum on Saturday. There are just a few select seats remaining. For mature audiences.

Enrico Rennella

Enrico Rennella is coming to the Chrysler Theatre on Sunday on his “I’m Not Just an Italian” tour. The one-man comedy show is about growing up Italian. Although Rennella was born in Paris, at a year old he moved to Naples, Italy, where he did most of his growing up and started comedy. After performing all over Europe, he discovered Canada and fell in love with the Italian-Canadian community. Sunday’ show is mostly in English.

Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra

Five composers will have new works read by the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra this weekend. It’s part of the Canadian Music Centre Orchestra Reading Workshop. The inaugural workshop takes place over two days, with a free public performance on Saturday at the Capitol Theatre at 3:30 p.m. 2017 Workshop Composers David Bergeron, Mian Chen, Henrique Gomes Coe, Saman Shahi, Bekah Simms.

The Rolling Stones and Stevie Nicks Tributes

Tributes to the Rolling Stones and Stevie Nicks at the Old Walkerville Theatre on Saturday night. Hear everything from “Satisfaction” and “Start Me Up” to “Jumping Jack Flash”, “Under My Thumb”, “Paint It Black”. Front man Bob Wotherspoon brings Mick Jagger’s moves to the stage along with Keith, Ronnie, Charlie and Bill, all in full costume and flashing the same charisma and showmanship that has kept the real Rolling Stones rocking for more than 50 years. Tickets are $35. 519.253.2929, www.oldewalkervilletheatre.com