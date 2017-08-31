

CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment for the Labour Day long weekend Aug. 31 – Sept. 3.

Harrow Fair

It’s time for an annual Labour Day long weekend event. Along with the usual delightful sights and sounds of the Harrow Fair, this year a Canadian country music darling will take the main stage.

For B.C.-based country singer Madeline Merlo, 2017 has been a pretty big year. She received a nomination for female artist of the year and heated up summer with a new video “Motel Flamingo.” Merlo is bringing her talents to Essex County, for a performance at the Harrow Fair on Saturday night. Genevieve Fisher takes the stage tonight and the Abrams play Friday.Aside from country music, the annual agricultural fair showcases, dairy, beef, poultry, vegetables and baked goods. Other highlights include a midway, bingo tent, crafter’s alley, teddy bear parade, lawn tractor races, pie eating contest, and pony show. Admission is $8 for adults, kids under 12 are free.

Ford City Retro Camp Festival

It’s being called the last blast of summer. The Ford City Retro Camp Festival runs Friday and Saturday at the City Market on Walker Road. It will feature a live Motown concert by the ‘In the Pocket Band’, from Detroit on Saturday, and a Much Music Dance Party on Friday. There will be a kid zone with crafts, games and interactive activities and cooking demonstrations featuring vendors from the City Market and local chefs.Fri 5 pm – 11 pm, Sat 11 am – 12 am. Facebook: Ford City Retro Camp Festival. City Market – 1030 Walker Rd., Windsor

Canada 150 Fireworks

Fireworks will be lighting up the sky in Tecumseh. The Canada 150 Fireworks Display that was cancelled on June 30th due to bad weather has been rescheduled on Saturday night . An Outdoor Marshmallow Roast and Evening Concert will also take place from 6pm until 8pm. The fireworks kick off at 9 p.m. at Lakewood Park. Admission is free. www.tecumseh.ca. Lakewood Park – 13451 Riverside Dr E, Tecumseh

Strides for Stability Horse Show

The third annual Strides for Stability Horse Show takes place this weekend at the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association. Organizers say it’s a fun show with something for everyone to showcase their skills at any level. Proceeds will support and benefit the riders of the association. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.