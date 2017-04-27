

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment April 27 - April 30.

Heathers: The Musical

Music Theatre Performance and Entertainment Technology students have been working hard over the past two months with sets, lighting, and rehearsals for Heathers The Musical. Rewind to 1989 and high school is being ruled by three cruel and unforgiving girls. Heathers is also musically demanding, students sing broadway style songs as well and rock tunes. The musical runs the next three days at The Chrysler Theatre. Tickets are available online or at the Chrysler Theatre box office.

Chris Connor and Pete Paquette Elvis Tribute

Chris Connor from the “World Famous Elvis Show" is making a stop in Chatham this weekend. The tribute to Elvis in concert also features Pete Paquette with the Rockin’ Royals Showband and the sensational Tonettes. The show will feature the King’s early Rock & Roll years to his explosive 1968 Comeback Special. The show is at Chatham’s Capitol Theatre on Saturday night. For tickets call: 1(519) 354-8338 or Buy Online.

Concerto for Comedian

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is hosting a night of music and laughter. Quebec Comedian Christopher Hall is joining the symphony for two unique shows Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. The ‘Stand-Up Musician’ is bringing along his clarinet. Peter Wiebe will conduct the shows at the Capitol Theatre.

Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm, $42 and up/Adult

519.973.1238, www.windsorsymphony.com

The Capitol Theatre – 121 University Ave. W., Windsor

Legally Blonde the Musical

Cardinal Music Productions presents Legally Blonde the Musical. Music and Lyrics by: Laurence O’Keefe and Neil Benjamin. Book by: Heather Hach. Directed by Joseph Anthony Cardinal. Musical direction by: Allan Levack. Fri & Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm, $22

519.944.5800, www.cardinalmusicproductions.com

Green Room Theatre, E.J. Lajeunesse – 600 E.C. Row Ave. W., Windsor