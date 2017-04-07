Featured
Weather causes scattered outages from Windsor to Sault Ste. Marie
More than 30,000 Ontarian were left in the dark following wind, rain, and snow on Friday, April 7, 2017. (Hydro One)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 7:50AM EDT
Hydro One is dealing with weather-related power outages across much of Ontario this morning.
The utility says high winds and heavy snow have caused 322 outages affecting more than 30,400 customers.
The Hydro One outage map is dotted with outages, primarily in communities south of Algonquin Park.
There are also scattered blackouts stretching from Windsor to Sault Ste. Marie to Pembroke in the east.
Several school districts have cancelled school buses because of the conditions.
