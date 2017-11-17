

CTV Windsor





The WE Care for Kids campaign in Windsor-Essex had one of its best fundraising years.

A special event was held Friday to announce $430,000 was raised in this year’s fundraising efforts – from lemonade stands to walk and run events.

The lemonade stands alone raised $19,000. Other children decided to give up gifts for their birthday in exchange for money for the campaign.

WE Care for Kids Foundation President Leah Hanson says she is stunned by the success of this year’s campaign.

The money will help support pediatric health care services in the region, from special equipment to programs for children.

This was the 20th year for the campaign, which has raised more than $6.8-million.