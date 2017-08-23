The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority is dismissing claims of a delay in the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The WDBA says reports that suggest construction will start later in 2019 are false.

Officials issued a news release Wednesday to state construction will in fact begin in 2018.

But spokesperson Mark Butler admits companies have asked for more time to submit bids for the $4.8-billion project.

The statement says the project “is the largest and most ambitious trade infrastructure project along the Canada-United States border. The bridge will encourage new investment between Canada and the United States. It will also help to maintain and create thousands of jobs and opportunities on both sides of the border.”

There are media reports that also suggest the bridge will not be complete until 2023, a year later than expected.

But the WDBA says that will depend on their private sector partner, and how they plan to deliver on an aggressive schedule.

The statement says the “construction schedule is part of the proposals that will be submitted by our proponents and we will hear from the proponents how they intend to deliver this project on an aggressive and prudent schedule.”

Butler says the procurement process continues and they are committed to having a private-sector partner in place in 2018, so that construction will start next year.

The statement goes on to say the “WDBA and our partners have already made significant progress on the project with approximately $200-million invested in preparatory construction activities on the site of the Canadian port of entry and over 70 per cent of required property for the US port of entry is under the Michigan department of Transportation’s control. This is another sign of WDBA’s commitment to delivering this project now.”



