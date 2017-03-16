Featured
WB 401 to close in Chatham-Kent for collision cleanup
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 8:16AM EDT
The westbound lanes of the 401 will be closed near Communication Road Thursday morning for the cleanup of a flipped tractor trailer.
OPP say a westbound tractor trailer lost control around 4:30 a.m. and flipped on it's side skidding about 500 metres across the westbound lanes.
The transport came to rest in the centre media and no injuries were reported.
A 34-year-old male is charged with careless driving.
The westbound lanes of the 401 will be closed for roughly an hour at 10 a.m. to cleanup of the scene.
