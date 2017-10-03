

CTV Windsor





A water rights group has been ordered by a Chatham court to stop illegal protests at wind turbine construction sites.

Members of Water Wells First had set up blockades and chained themselves at areas where pile driving was taking place for the turbine footings.

They argued the construction activity and operation of the North Kent Wind Project was releasing shale and potentially other hazardous substances into their well water.

A court order now prevents anyone from blocking entrances or trespassing on the sites.

Group spokesperson Kevin Jakubec says they will now focus their attention on the Ministry of Environment to deal with the issue.