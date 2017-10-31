Watch out for trick-or-treating children, police warn motorists
British police say a man has been charged with a drug offence after children were given bags of cocaine instead of candy during Halloween trick-or-treating. (AP / Bullit Marquez)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 10:14AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 31, 2017 10:33AM EDT
Police are reminding motorists to watch for trick-or-treating children tonight as they may be difficult to see due to their costumes.
They say youngsters may also be more apt to cross the road in places out of the ordinary as they celebrate Halloween with their friends.
And police are also cautioning children to make sure that they can see and be seen by motorists.
They say extra officers will be out patrolling urban areas tonight.