

CTV Windsor





Good news for ATV enthusiasts in Lakeshore.

Starting today, the town is allowing off-road vehicles such as snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles to use share some municipal roads.

Officials say the vehicles will be permitted on roadways in the communities of Stoney Point and Lighthouse Cove, north of the CN and VIA rail tracks.

The move follows a pilot program in 2016 after a request from ice fishing enthusiasts and recreational users. Staff reported no complaints were received during last year’s project.

Operators will only be allowed on roadways from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. from Dec. 1 until April 30.

Riders must adhere to provincial regulations, which include wearing a helmet.