

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have issued a warrant for a 47-year-old man wanted related to two robberies at the same convenience store on Wyandotte Street.

On April 11 at about 12 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a business located in the 2100 block of Wyandotte Street West for a robbery that just occurred.

Investigation revealed that a man entered the store and approached the employee at the front counter and demanded cash.

The man allegedly threatened that he had a weapon, however, no weapon was seen.

The suspect quickly left the store with a quantity of cash and was last seen riding away from the scene on a red mountain bike.

On April 13 at about 12:15 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to another robbery at the same convenience store, involving the same suspect.

The suspect went behind the counter and stole a quantity of cash. The victim attempted to hold the door closed but the suspect forced the door open and fled the scene.

Through the investigation officers were able to identify the alleged suspect and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Donald Meloche, 47, from Windsor is wanted for two counts of robbery.

If you see Meloche, do not approach, call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com