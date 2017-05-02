Featured
Warning to parents after Roseville student reportedly ‘accosted’
A note was sent home to parents at W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School on May 1, 2017. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 12:57PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 2, 2017 1:08PM EDT
Students in the Roseville Gardens community are being asked to be on alert.
W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School sent a letter home on Monday telling parents "a student from Roseville reported being accosted at lunch on her way to school.”
The letter days “the man in his mid 20's has tattooed arms and was dressed in black with ripped jeans. Please be assured that these incidents did not occur on school property and W.J. Langlois students were not involved."
Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the need to be aware of their surroundings as they travel to and from school.
Anyone with concerns is asked to call the school.
