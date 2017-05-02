

Students in the Roseville Gardens community are being asked to be on alert.

W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School sent a letter home on Monday telling parents "a student from Roseville reported being accosted at lunch on her way to school.”

The letter days “the man in his mid 20's has tattooed arms and was dressed in black with ripped jeans. Please be assured that these incidents did not occur on school property and W.J. Langlois students were not involved."

Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the need to be aware of their surroundings as they travel to and from school.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call the school.