Warm weather not going anywhere after record breaking weekend
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 5:34AM EST
We may not be breaking any records Monday but Environment Canada is calling for above seasonal temperatures to continue in Windsor until next weekend.
Sunday saw Windsor break yet another record high after temperatures topped out at 17.1 degrees, breaking the old mark of 14.2 degrees set back in 1994.
Windsor was also the warmest spot in Ontario over the weekend with a high of 19.1 degrees on Saturday, breaking the old record by nearly 7 degrees.
Monday we can expect to see a slightly more modest high of 10 degrees, but sunny conditions are expected for Family Day. Windsor would need to push higher Monday to break the record high of 14 degrees.
Tuesday will likely bring rain followed by temperatures in teens once again on Wednesday and Thursday.
By Sunday Environment Canada says we will see temperatures return to a more seasonable level.
