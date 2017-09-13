

CTV Windsor





Residents expressed frustration at the South Windsor Recreation Complex, where a town hall meeting was hosted by Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis Tuesday night.

The gym at the complex was full as south Windsor residents packed the gym to hear what Francis and mayor Drew Dilkens had to say.

The meeting focused primarily on the recent flood but residents were able to ask questions and voice their opinions on other issues following a presentation by Dilkens.

The mayor told the gathering that as of noon Tuesday, 6,116 basements were reportedly affected by the flood and he shared the city's eight-point solution to the water problem with residents.

More than 200 millimetres of rain fell on Windsor and the surrounding areas over a 24-hour period on Aug. 29, washing out major streets and letting water into basements across the city.

Dilkens estimates the cost to clean-up the flood debris is $500,000. He also stated during Tuesday's meeting that the damage from the flood is expected to reach $175-million.