

CTV Windsor





The recruitment of a new police chief in Windsor has now officially started.

The police services board has now posted the job online and has hired a recruitment firm to help to find a replacement for Al Frederick, who announced his retirement in September.

Mayor Drew Dilkens tells CTV Windsor they hope to name a new chief by the end of year.

Dilkens adds they are following the same process when they hired Frederick in 2012.

“We cast a net very, very wide and we ended up with a local candidate who has done a great job for the Windsor Police Service” says Dilkens. “It’s possible to be a local candidate and it’s possible to be someone from outside of Windsor police. We want the best chief.”

Frederick took over the department from Gary Smith in October of 2012.

Frederick has over 33 years of service, five as chief.

Frederick’s last day as chief will be Jan. 31.