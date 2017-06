CTV Windsor





Police are looking for man on a Canada Wide Warrant who is known to frequent Windsor.

Jason Lebreton is a federal offender who is wanted for breaching parole.

He is as a white male, 37 years of age, 5'9" (175cm), 192lbs (87kg), with brown eyes and black short hair. He has scars on his chin and right forearm.

He is serving 4 years and 9 months for Theft, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Operate Motor Vehicle While Disqualified, Assault, Fraud Over, Mischief, Criminal Harassment, Take Motor Vehicle/Vessel Without Consent, Fail to Appear, and Fail to Comply with Recognizance.

Lebreton is known known to frequent the Greater Sudbury Area, Ottawa, Windsor, Greater Toronto Area and North Western Ontario.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.