CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 7:57AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 8:00AM EDT
A man wanted in relation to a theft investigation was arrested after being chased down on foot by Windsor police.
An officer spotted the wanted man Wednesday afternoon in the area of Ouellete Avenue and Eugenie Street.
The man ran as the officer attempted to place him under arrest. After a lengthy chase on foot officers located the man and were able to arrest him.
The 41-year-old Windsor man is charged with escape lawful custody, possession of stolen property, theft over $5,000, and breach of recognizance.
