Wallaceburg senior, elementary students suffer injuries in bus crash
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 1:14PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2017 9:31PM EDT
A 78-year-old woman is in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after her vehicle collided with a school bus.
Emergency vehicles responded to the crash around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday at Croton Line at Dawn Mills Road.
The school bus was carrying 15 students from Wallaceburg Christian School on a field trip when it was struck, according to Const. Kelly Helbin of Chatham-Kent Police.
Some of the elementary students suffered minor injuries, including a bloody nose and minor bruising. But Helbin says medical assistance was not required.
The collision remains under investigation.