A 78-year-old woman is in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after her vehicle collided with a school bus Tuesday morning.

Emergency vehicles responded to the crash around 8:00 a.m. at Croton Line at Dawn Mills Road.

The school bus was carrying 15 students from Wallaceburg Christian School on a field trip when it was struck, according to Const. Kelly Helbin of Chatham-Kent Police.

Some of the elementary students suffered minor injuries, including a bloody nose and minor bruising. Helbin says medical assistance was not required.

The collision remains under investigation.