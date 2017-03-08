

CTV Windsor





Fire crews from Chatham, Wallaceburg and Tupperville responded to an explosion Wednesday at Accurcast in Wallaceburg.

Fire officials called it a minor explosion and say nobody was injured, but the facility had to be evacuated around 11 a.m.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire caused from a smelting furnace explosion in the building.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 and about $3 million in property was seized.

The Ministry of Labour, TSSA , the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management were notified.