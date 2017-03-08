Featured
Wallaceburg plant evacuated after explosion
Accurcast at 333 Arnold St. in Wallaceburg was evacuated after a minor explosion and fire on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Source: Municipality of Chatham-Kent)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 2:22PM EST
Fire crews from Chatham, Wallaceburg and Tupperville responded to an explosion Wednesday at Accurcast in Wallaceburg.
Fire officials called it a minor explosion and say nobody was injured, but the facility had to be evacuated around 11 a.m.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire caused from a smelting furnace explosion in the building.
Damage is estimated at $2,000 and about $3 million in property was seized.
The Ministry of Labour, TSSA , the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management were notified.
