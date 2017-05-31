

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say they responded to a call a man was throwing furniture out of his unit at 800 Wallace Street in Wallaceburg Tuesday morning.

The man tore out the window screen and threw it out on the lawn and threw rocks at the neighbour’s windows breaking the glass when officers tried to speak with him.

Police then learned the man had damaged the drywall in his own unit, causing an estimated $2,000 worth of damage.

Officers say while the man was being arrested he threatened to kill one of the officers.

The individual is has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats.