Featured
Wallaceburg man charged after allegedly threatening to kill police officer
Chatham-Kent Police are investigating a fatal crash in Tilbury on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 11:52AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2017 12:24PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police say they responded to a call a man was throwing furniture out of his unit at 800 Wallace Street in Wallaceburg Tuesday morning.
The man tore out the window screen and threw it out on the lawn and threw rocks at the neighbour’s windows breaking the glass when officers tried to speak with him.
Police then learned the man had damaged the drywall in his own unit, causing an estimated $2,000 worth of damage.
Officers say while the man was being arrested he threatened to kill one of the officers.
The individual is has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Patient flow expected to improve at Fracture Clinic Program
- Windsor accepting applications for firefighters
- Wallaceburg man charged after allegedly threatening to kill police officer
- Landmark deal in RCMP sexual-harassment class action wins court approval
- Verdict delivered in dangerous driving trial