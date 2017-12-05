

Some area hospitals will benefit from a provincial initiative aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gases.

Sydenham District Hospital in Wallaceburg will receive the lion’s share of the local funding – a total of $1.5-million.

That money will be used to upgrade the heating and cooling generation system at the hospital, and improve the internal air flow.

The Chatham hospital will receive $250,000 for roofing and exterior window upgrades .

Windsor Regional Hospital is getting $150,000 for roofing repairs and upgrades.

Erie Shores Health Care in Leamington will also receive $70,000 to replace lighting equipment.

The money is part of the Ontario government’s $2.4-million program for energy efficiency projects.