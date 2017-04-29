

CTV Windsor





Good things are brewing at the Walkerville Brewery as it won three Ontario Brewing Awards.

It was awarded a silver medal in the Scotch Ale category for its Scotch Ale, a silver medal in the Milk Stout category for its Easy Stout and a gold in the Imperial Stout category.

“We are very proud to receive these awards which are a credit to the great work of our brewing team at Walkerville Brewery” said Ian Gourlay, partner at Walkerville Brewery in a news release.

“Another indication of the growing reputation of the Windsor area for fresh, locally brewed craft beer!”