Walkerville Brewery wins three Ontario Brewing Awards
Walkerville Brewery
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 11:39AM EDT
Good things are brewing at the Walkerville Brewery as it won three Ontario Brewing Awards.
It was awarded a silver medal in the Scotch Ale category for its Scotch Ale, a silver medal in the Milk Stout category for its Easy Stout and a gold in the Imperial Stout category.
“We are very proud to receive these awards which are a credit to the great work of our brewing team at Walkerville Brewery” said Ian Gourlay, partner at Walkerville Brewery in a news release.
“Another indication of the growing reputation of the Windsor area for fresh, locally brewed craft beer!”
