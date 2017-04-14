Featured
Walkerville apartment fire spreads to nearby roof
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 3:19PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 14, 2017 5:43PM EDT
Windsor fire crews were called to a Walkerville apartment building Friday afternoon.
The blaze broke out around 2 p.m. at 319 Chilver Road. Fire also spread to the eaves of the building next door.
About six fire trucks, including an aerial ladder were on scene. The road was also closed.
There was no damage estimate available.
