Featured
W.E. Care For Kids presents big cheque for Windsor Regional Hospital
W.E. Care for Kids Foundation presents a cheque for $154,902.08 to the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 11:04AM EDT
The W.E. Care For Kids Foundation presented a cheque for $154,902.08 to the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation Friday morning.
The funds will go toward medical equipment in the Family Birthing Centre, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Paediatric Services and the Operating Room.
W.E. Care For Kids has raised about $7 million, since being established 20 years ago.
Their annual goal is to raise funds to assist children and adolescents who require hospitalization with medical equipment and other needs that assist the patient and their family.
Some of the W.E. Care For Kids milestones include raising millions of dollars for, a dedicated Paediatric Operating Room, a Home at the Tayfour Campus Family Learning Place and the Ronald McDonald House Windsor.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.