The W.E. Care For Kids Foundation presented a cheque for $154,902.08 to the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation Friday morning.

The funds will go toward medical equipment in the Family Birthing Centre, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Paediatric Services and the Operating Room.

W.E. Care For Kids has raised about $7 million, since being established 20 years ago.

Their annual goal is to raise funds to assist children and adolescents who require hospitalization with medical equipment and other needs that assist the patient and their family.

Some of the W.E. Care For Kids milestones include raising millions of dollars for, a dedicated Paediatric Operating Room, a Home at the Tayfour Campus Family Learning Place and the Ronald McDonald House Windsor.