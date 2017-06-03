

CTV Windsor





Erie Shores HealthCare will be able to purchase more pediatric tools thanks to a donation from W.E Care for Kids.

The $30,000 donation will help with the purchase of new equipment such as PIG-O-Stat, Fetal Monitor, and Maternity Basinet.

“We are so appreciative of the generous donations from W.E Care for Kids, which impacts our hospital on a daily basis. These donations, along with the past donations make a difference in the care and service we provide to our community with positive outcomes,” says Cheryl Deter, Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive, Erie Shores HealthCare.

Each year W.E Care for Kids raises funds to support local paediatric programs across Windsor-Essex as part of their annual campaign.