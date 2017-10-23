

CTV Windsor





The Town of Essex is holding a by-election today to fill a council seat recently vacated by Bill Caixeiro.

Voting will take place between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. using the traditional paper ballot system with scan vote tabulators for counting ballots.

The candidates are Rodney Hammond, Mike Jenner, Richard Kokovai and Ron Rogers.

Results will be posted at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre at 243 McAffee Street in Harrow. The community room will open at 7 p.m. Results will be released sometime after polls close at 8 p.m.

Essex council voted 4-2 on July 17 to hold a by-election as opposed to appointing a new councillor for the remainder of this term. Mayor Ron McDermott and councillor Steve Bjorkman voted against the by-election.

A staff report indicated it will cost roughly $12,000-15,000 to hold the by-election.

Caixeiro abruptly resigned his seat at the beginning of July, citing personal reasons and asking for privacy.

The municipal-wide election is slated for 2018.