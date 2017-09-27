Volunteers wanted for International Plowing Match in Chatham-Kent
The 2016 International Plowing Match kicked off near Harriston in the Town of Minto on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
The International Plow Match and Rural Expo is looking for about 1,500 volunteers to host the event in Pain Court next year.
Organizers are calling on citizens to host and hope to include volunteers from every community thoughout Chatham-Kent.
Sign-up opportunities have been scheduled at eleven public library branches in the municipality.
The first is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Chatham branch, however people are asked to visit the IPM website and Facebook page to learn more.