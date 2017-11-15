

CTV Windsor





Windsor is looking for snow angels.

The city is looking for people to volunteer their time to shovel driveways and sidewalks for seniors and persons living with physical disabilities.

Officials say registering early for the snow removal program will help coordinators get a jump on winter.

The city says the program is important because snow build-up a potential hazard to those with limited mobility, and it also makes it difficult for service providers like police and fire, mail carriers, and meter readers to do their jobs safely and efficiently.

Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older.

All registered volunteers will be entered into a draw to win a tablet or one of two $50 Rec Express Cards.

Please call 311 for more information or to register. Information is also available at www.citywindsor.ca.