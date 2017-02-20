

CTV Windsor





The Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in LaSalle reopened Monday after an emergency evacuation Sunday.

Just before 2 p.m., alarms in the arena's refrigeration room detected ammonia in the air.

The facility was evacuated and closed immediately.

The Windsor fire department was called in to complete an air quality test of the entire building.

A pipe had to be replaced and air levels in the arena refrigeration room are now back to normal, officials say.